Dance is one of the best and most fun fitness exercises if you are not lifting heavy weights and making painful stretches. Along with being physically helpful, dance has several benefits for mental health as it is proven to uplift mood immediately and is a great relaxing activity.

April 29 marks the International Dance to celebrate the spirit and art of dancing. On the occasion of ‘International Dance Day’, let’s learn how this happening and fun activity can make you healthy and mentally stable.

Here are some health benefits of dancing on International Dance Day.

Good for heart

You might have heard many people saying Dancing is a great form of cardio workout, it wasn’t said in vain. Dancing regularly in heart balances heart rate and also reduces cholesterol.

People who dance 3 to 4 times a week for more than half an hour are believed to have better stamina and breathing thus contributing to better heart health.

Weight Loss

Zumba, Aerobics and Salsa are all forms of dance and exercises too. Dance involves heavy movements and leads to sweating, which in turn, leads to weight loss.

Reduce stress and anxiety

What better way to beat a gloomy day than to put on your favourite track or music and just dance your heart out? If you are stressed or feeling tense, then you must place your favourite music and tap your feet. This will help you ease out, get some relief from the stress and forget your tensions for a while.