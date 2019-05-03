New evidence paved way for listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar: India

New Delhi: New evidence was provided to the United Nation Security Council's 1267 Committee after China had put a hold on March 13, based on which Bejing agreed to remove its hold paving way for the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

When asked why China change its stance on Masood Azhar, after blocking it for 10 years, a diplomatic source replied, "we submitted more evidence, they were convinced".

Also when asked why there was no mention of Pulwama in the notification on the listing of Azhar, the source said, "Link to Pulwama in the whole process is obvious. The whole process started after Pulwama. It started with a clear statement from UNSC. The process started with Pulwama and ended with the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist."

Masood Azhar was declared an international terrorist by the UNSC on May 1. India had first proposed listing of Azhar in 2009 but it was blocked by China several times.

"I have no reason to doubt," the source replied when asked if India was able to hit Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camps in Balakot on February 26.

French Envoy to India, Alexandre Ziegler, called listing of Azhar "good news for world community and India", adding, "it has been a long process. A process in which we have played a role."

He said, "It is a very important decision...a very important political decision. For the first-time, the world reached a consensus."

The US, along with France and the UK had proposed the listing of Azhar after the Pulwama attack on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Envoy, Sidharto Suryodipuro speaking, on what went on the negotiation said, there were a number of "dimensions to the negotiations. We understand there is the political side to it."

Explaining further, "So countries with particular interest will have there own negotiation. We understand that there are discussions between the capitals. The other side of it, the committee, in particular, the chair of the committee, has to ensure, the ground is right, the ground is mature."

Indonesia is the President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for May 2019 and is also the chair of the UN's sanction committee which listed Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.