New video of Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail goes viral on Twitter, AAP minister meets jail superintendent - WATCH

New Delhi: Another video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail leaked on social media where he is seen meeting with now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders. Sharing the video of Jain with Kumar, Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted, "Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm."

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop to CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.

Jain is already facing the heat over his earlier leaked video in which he was seen getting a foot massage in jail, however, Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia defended his colleague saying he was prescribed physiotherapy for his spinal injuries.

Earlier this month, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing "special treatment" to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources had said that the suspended officer, Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex and was from the DANICS cadre.