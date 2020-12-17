News bulletin December 17: Centre to reply on SC notice on farmers protest, India-Australia first pink-ball test and other top news

New Delhi: With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today December 17. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

1. SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (December 16) issued a notice to the Centre and others on a clutch of petitions seeking removal of farmers camping at several borders leading to the national capital in protest against the three new farm laws. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also indicated that the court may form a committee with representatives from the government and the farmer unions to resolve the deadlock.

1. Delhi Assembly calls special 1-day session to discuss misappropriation of MCD funds

A special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly will convene on December 17, 2020, to discuss the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote: "A one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on Thursday, on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore in MCD."

3. Education Minister to go live again on December 17, to interact with teachers about board exams

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold an intercative session on his official Twitter and Facebook handle on December 17, 2020. This time the Minister would interact with teachers about the upcoming board exams and the virtual address will begin at 4 pm. Minister Pokhriyal took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote, “Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all.”

4. ISRO prepares to launch PSLV-C50 communication satellite CMS-01 on December 17

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch a communication satellite on Thursday, 17 December at 3.41 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The communication satellite CMS-01 will be onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50). Yesterday, the PSLV-C50 along with the CMS-01 satellite was moved to the launchpad in preparation for launch day.

5. India va Australia first test at Adelaide

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is all set to take on Tim Paine's Australia in the four-match Test series opener on Thursday (December 17, 2020) at the Adelaide Oval. The match will be played under the lights and will be India's first pink-ball overseas Test. India have so far played just one day-night Test which they comfortably won against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.