हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Next is Now: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on Thursday at 11 am.  

Next is Now: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on Thursday (November 19) at 11 am via video conferencing. The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19-21.

This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology & Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’.

The summit is organised by the Karnataka government along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see the participation of Australia PM Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation Vice President Guy Parmelin and many other prominent international figures.

Live TV

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policymakers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

Tags:
Narendra ModiBengaluru Tech SummitNext is Now
Next
Story

First woman Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha passes away, PM Narendra Modi condoles death
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M34S

DNA: 5.5 million sick from 8 ml Virus