NIA arrests a key conspirator in Visakhapatnam espionage case

The ​National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one of the key conspirator, Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala in Mumbai in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case. During a search at the house of Lakdawala on Friday, a number of digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized by the NIA. A further investigation in the case continues.

The case relates to an international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India. Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations and movements of Indian Naval ships and submarines, and other defence establishments.

The investigation revealed that few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp etc., and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of the navy personnel through Indian associates having business interests in Pakistan.

In the case so far, fourteen accused have been arrested including 11 Navy personnel and one Pakistani-born Indian national, Shaista Qaiser.

The investigation revealed that arrested accused Lakdawala had visited Pakistan's Karachi on many occasions to meet his handlers under the guise of conducting cross-border trade.

During these visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies--Akbar and Rizwan, who directed him to deposit money into the bank accounts of navy personnel at regular intervals.