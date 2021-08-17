NIA arrests duo for running ISIS propaganda to radicalise youth on social media

Kannur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (August 17) arrested two persons for allegedly running ISIS propaganda on social media to radicalise and “recruit gullible Muslim youth” for the outfit.

The agency arrested Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Harris, both residents of Kerala’s Kannur district.

The NIA was investigating a case pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module".

“Investigation has revealed that accused Mizha Siddeeque is affiliated with ISIS. She had travelled to Tehran along with her associates to join ISIS in Syria. On instructions of accused Mohammed Ameen, she had created a page on Instagram to propagate, motivate, radicalise and recruit gullible Muslim youth for ISIS. She had also radicalised other accused in the case namely her cousin Mus’Hab Anwar,” the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA further alleged that Shifa Haris had transferred funds to one Mohammad Waqar Lone for supporting ISIS activities.

