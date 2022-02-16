NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir in connection with LeT's role in radicalising J&K youth, 4 arrested

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (February 16) conducted searches at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley in the case of “radicalising, motivating and recruiting” youth of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

NIA in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out searches at three locations across Kashmir Valley.

This case pertains to radicalising, motivating and recruiting of youth of J&K to effect violent activities in J&K and the rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, the commanders of LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF). Four persons have been arrested in the instant case so far.

The agency said it seized incriminating material and digital devices. Further investigation into the case is underway.

