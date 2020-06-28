NIA conducts searches at Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli, Varanasi in ISI agent case

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at the residential premises in Chandoli and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh of one accused Md. Rashid in connection with the investigation of ISI agent case.

A press statement by NIA said that the case was registered against Md. Rashid on April 6 under section 123 of IPC and Sections 13, 17 and 18 of UA(P) Act.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers in Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He was found to be transmitting photographs of some of the sensitive and strategically important installations in India and the movement of the Armed forces to suspected ISI handlers in Pakistan," read the NIA statement.

During the searches, a mobile phone and some incriminating documents have been recovered and seized, NIA said.

Further investigations are underway, NIA added.