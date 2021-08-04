NIA files chargesheet against 6 terrorists in Lashkar-e-Mustafa conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday (August 4) filed a chargesheet against six terrorists for allegedly carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The six terrorists have been identified as:

1. Hidayatullah Malik, son of Abdul Hamid Malik and resident of Sharadpura, Shopian

2. Baseerat-ul-Ain, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Wagay, resident of Ganowapura, Shopian

3. Jan Mohd. Teeli, son of Abdul Rashid Teeli, resident of Kokernag, Anantnag

4. Mudabir Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Wagay, resident of Arshipura, Shopian

5. Mustaq Alam, son of Mahfuj Alam, and resident of Deobahuara, Chhapra

6. Jawed Alam, son of Mahfuj Alam, resident of Deobahuara, Chhapra, Bihar

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 16/2021 of Gangyal Police Station, District Jammu relating to conspiracy by Lashker-e-Mustafa(LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammad. The NIA re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU dated 02.03.2021 and taken over the investigation.

An investigation revealed that accused Hidayatullah Malik was the commander-in-chief of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa and that he, along with his co-conspirators, was planning terrorist acts in various parts of the country. The newly floated terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, is an off-shoot of proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The group Lashker-e-Mustafa was tactically formed so as to evade scrutiny forces and ease the international pressure on JeM after the attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on 14th of February, 2019.

The probe further revealed that the accused persons led by Hidayatullah Malik had also committed a daylight bank robbery amounting to Rs 60 lakh at J&K Bank, Main Branch district Shopian in November 2020.

The looted money was used by terrorists of LeM for procuring weapons from Kashmir and Bihar. Hidayatullah Malik had also done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi and was in constant touch with his handlers of JeM in Pakistan.

Further investigation in the case continues.

Live TV