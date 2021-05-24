NIA files supplementary chargesheet against smuggler in narco-terror case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (March 24) filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special court against a person accused of smuggling narcotics.

The chargesheet named one Indresh Kumar Nishad from Gandhidham, Gujarat in the case of seizure of Narcotics at Salaya.

The agency charged Nishad under sections 120B of IPC, Section 21(c), section 8(c ), 25 and 29 of NDPS Act, 1985.

The case was initially registered by Gujarat ATS relating to the arrest of Aziz Abdul Bhagad in August 2018 and seizure of 4.949 kg of Heroin worth approximately Rs 14.84 lakhs from his possession.

During the course of investigation seven more accused persons were arrested.

NIA had re-registered the case as in July 2020 and taken over the investigation. It had earlier chargesheeted eight persons in the case under various sections of NDPS and UA(P) Act.

The investigation revealed that Arshad Abdul Razak Sota aka Raju Dubai and two absconding Pakistani Nationals named Hajisaab aka Bhaijaan and Nabi Baksh had entered into a conspiracy in Dubai to smuggle 500 kg of Heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route.

The Heroin was brought in a Pakistani fishing vessel and delivered in the Indian territorial waters, 7-8 miles from Jakhau Port, Kutch to an Indian vessel named “Nagani Mustafa” belonging to Aziz Abdul Bhagad and to another boat.

Bhagad had pilfered five Kg Heroin from the consignment and concealed it in a pit near Sadosala village, Gujarat.

The investigation further revealed that 300 kg of the narcotic drugs consignment concealed in sacks of cumin and suva was transported through Akshar Transport to Amritsar, Punjab by accused Nazir Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu.

The last consignment of 200 kg of Heroin was delivered by Razak Adam Sumra to Karim Md. Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase, who further delivered it to Indresh Kumar Nishad in Gandhidham.

The consignment was then loaded and concealed between the wooden panels in the truck of Indresh Kumar Nishad who further delivered the same to aides of Simranjit Singh Sandhu at Amritsar in Punjab.

Indresh Kumar Nishad was arrested by NIA in the month of November 2020 for his role in the crime.

