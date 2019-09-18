NIA registers its first human trafficking case under recently amended law

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered its first case connected with human trafficking under the recently amended NIA Act. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act, 1986, on Tuesday.

The case relates to the arrest of three accused persons--Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib, a native of West Bengal but currently staying in Hyderabad. The arrests were made on April 21 by Chatrinaka Police Station for their involvement in illegal trafficking of Bangladeshi women to Hyderabad and their sexual exploitation.

Five such women were rescued from the spot by the police party. On August 9, this case was transferred from to Central Crime Station, Hyderabad.

Two persons--Yousuf Ali Khan and Bithi Begum were running a prostitution racket with illegally trafficked Bangladeshi women in premises near Kandikal gate, Baji Nagar, Uppuguda, Hyderabad. Based on credible information, Chatrinaka PS Police of Hyderabad had searched the premises on April 21 making the arrests and rescuing five such victims from the premises.



Keeping in mind the gravity of the offence and it's interstate and cross border connections, the case was taken over by the NIA for detailed investigation.