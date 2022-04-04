NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2022 begin today: Download hall ticket, check instructions here

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10, 12 exams for the academic year 2022 will begin on Monday (April 4). The class 10 exams will commence with a Hindustani Music paper while in class 12 the exam will begin with Sanskrit and Early Childhood Care and Education.

The hall ticket for NIOS class 10, 12th exam is available for download on its official website -- nios.ac.in.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Go to the official website of the NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in by clicking here

On the homepage click on the ‘Exams and Result tab’

Click on examination and then on ‘Public exam hall ticket Apr-May 2022’

Enter your enrollment number and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout to show in the exam centre

NIOS class 10, 12 exams 2022: Instructions for candidates

Candidates will be required to carry their admit card/ hall ticket to the exam hall for all the exams. No entry will be provided without the hall ticket.

In view of the pertaining Covis-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other protocols as mentioned on the admit card.

Students have to report at least 30 minutes before exam timing to check their designated seats.

Candidates must not carry mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets to the exam hall as these are strictly prohibited.

No eatables, chewing gum etc, will be allowed inside the exam premises.

