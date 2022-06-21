NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad announced the result of the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination, NIPER JEE 2022 today, June 21 at niperhyd.ac.in. The NIPER JEE result 2022 announced in the form of a rank card mentioning the name of candidates, All India Rank (AIR), category and other details. NIPER JEE 2022 exam was held on June 12 for master's and PhD courses. After the results now, the authorities will release the NIPER JEE 2022 merit list mentioning the list of toppers.

The merit list for NIPER JEE 2022 will be released in the form of PDF. Candidates mentioned in the merit list will be called for counselling sessions, group discussion and interview rounds. The NIPER JEE 2022 result mentions the hall ticket number, All India Rank (AIR), category, and other details. Only the candidates included in the NIPER JEE 2022 result will be called for counselling, group discussion, and interview. NIPER JEE 2022 results will offer admission to 1050 MPharm and 180 Ph.D. seats.

NIPER JEE 2022: Here is how to download your NIPER JEE 2022 result

- Visit niperhyd.aptonline.in.

- Under the ‘NIPER JEE 2022 results’ section, click on the link of the respective course.

- The NIPER JEE result will be displayed on the screen in the PDF format

- Using ‘Ctrl+F’ search for you hall ticket number

- Verify all the details mentioned there

- Download the PDF and take multiple printouts for future reference.

Now after the results are announced, the qualified candidates will be called for the counselling session. NIPER JEE counselling will be conducted in offline mode at the respective colleges. Along with the counselling, a personal assessment and interview will be done. After the admission process is over, shortlisted candidates will get the call letters to join the programme.