While it's a common notion that people in power have high egos and they tend to consider themselves superior to others, some think and act otherwise. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is certainly one of them. This time, the minister is winning praise for her humane gesture during an event in Mumbai. During the event, the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Padmaja Chunduru, who was addressing the audience, asked for a glass of water mid-speech.

The person who immediately stood from her seat to do the honours was none other than Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sithatraman walked up to the dais and offered a glass of water to Chunduru. The audience, impressed by Sitharaman's act, clapped in her praise. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted a video of the act that is now going viral on social media.

"This graceful gesture by FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values. A heart warming video on the internet today," Pradhan said on Twitter.

This graceful gesture by FM Smt. @nsitharaman ji reflects her large heartedness, humility and core values. A heart warming video on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/isyfx98Ve8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 8, 2022

"Great gesture indeed... Seems humanity is still alive in few of the politicians... Hope that she can provide income tax relief to salaried class as well ... Corporate tax got relief 4 years backm," a user who goes by the name Hare Krishna tweeted.

"Our FM is down to earth Leader, I saw sometime in Bangalore while eating breakfast in a normal restaurant with few friends and very open," said another user who goes by profile name Sudershan.

"She has 'Nirmal' in her name, and with such gestures, she lives up to her name. Respects to you Hon'ble minister Ma'am," said Twitter user Swarup Mukherjee.

"Graceful and dignified finance minister. She is an excellent example of how people in public life should behave. God bless her," Hemant Pandey tweeted.