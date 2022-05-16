Nirmala Sitharaman visits the restored Kalena Agrahara lake in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 15) visited Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara lake, which was restored at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Bengaluru civic body has desilted the 7.3-acre lake and constructed a sewage diversion drain. A walkway and benches have also been set up for visitors and its storage capacity has been increased from 37.389 ML to 58.50 ML.

"The funds were utilised for the removal of sludge from the lake bed to enhance the impounding capacity, strengthening of main bund including revetment and turfing, and formation of ring bund using available desilted earth including revetment and turfing," wrote Finance Minister's office.

Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara Lake has undergone a massive transformation since revival work started on it in 2017: (1/2) https://t.co/4rE7VRxqF6 pic.twitter.com/z20KrjSq2Z — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 15, 2022

A special moment at Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara Lake where Smt @nsitharaman received a warm welcome and also met young Vidushi who was dressed as the FM, complete with her own little 'bahi khata'. When asked, Vidushi said: "It's the Budget and I presented it in the Parliament". pic.twitter.com/KrMejkIv7e — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 15, 2022

Sitharaman also delivered the Convocation address and awarded certificates to students at ‘Abhyutthaanam’ – the Vedic Convocation Ceremony of Vedanada Gurukula in Bengaluru during her visit to Karnataka.

Live TV