Bengaluru

Nirmala Sitharaman visits the restored Kalena Agrahara lake in Bengaluru

A walkway and benches have also been set up for visitors and its storage capacity has been increased to 58.50 ML.

Nirmala Sitharaman visits the restored Kalena Agrahara lake in Bengaluru
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (May 15) visited Bengaluru's Kalena Agrahara lake, which was restored at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Bengaluru civic body has desilted the 7.3-acre lake and constructed a sewage diversion drain. A walkway and benches have also been set up for visitors and its storage capacity has been increased from 37.389 ML to 58.50 ML.

"The funds were utilised for the removal of sludge from the lake bed to enhance the impounding capacity, strengthening of main bund including revetment and turfing, and formation of ring bund using available desilted earth including revetment and turfing," wrote Finance Minister's office.

Sitharaman also delivered the Convocation address and awarded certificates to students at ‘Abhyutthaanam’ – the Vedic Convocation Ceremony of Vedanada Gurukula in Bengaluru during her visit to Karnataka.

