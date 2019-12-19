Niti Aayog to prepare roadmap on population control in meeting on Friday

NEW DELHI: Government think-tank Niti Aayog will hold a consultation with top policymakers, experts and specialists to brainstorm on ways and means of strengthening India’s population policy and family planning programme on Friday, and will come up with a roadmap to work on controlling population in the country.

The consultative meeting titled as 'Realizing the vision of population stabilization: leaving no one behind', is being organized in partnership with the Population Foundation of India (PFI).

The recommendations from the consultation will contribute to a working paper drafted by the NITI Aayog to help achieve India's vision of attaining population stabilization, as called upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2019 in his Independence Day speech.

Live TV

"The working paper is expected to address key gaps in India’s family planning programmes," Niti Aayog said in a statement on Thursday.

The PM had in his speech said, “There is one issue I want to highlight today: the population explosion. We have to think, can we do justice to the aspirations of our children? There is a need to have a greater discussion and awareness...”

The working paper is expected to address key gaps in India's family planning programmes. It will offer constructive recommendations to address regional disparities in outcomes by focusing on adolescents and youths, inter-departmental convergence, demand generation, access to contraceptive services and quality of care.

The current population of India stands at a humongous figure of 1.37 billion and is the second most populous country in the world.