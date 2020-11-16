Nitish Kumar, 12 others to take oath today - Check full list here

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the new chief minister of Bihar at 4:30 PM on Monday (November 16). It is to be noted that Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time.

It is expected that a total of 12 ministers would take oath along with Nitish Kumar during a function at Raj Bhawan in Patna. The BJP, which has won 31 more seats than the 43 won by Nitish Kumar's JD(U), would also have two deputy chief ministers in Bihar.

Sources claimed that four-time MLAs from Katihar Tarkishore Prasad and Bettiah MLA Renu Devi would take oath as the new Deputy CMs of Bihar. Notably, Prasad and Renu Devi were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday during a NDA meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar” Tarkishore Prasad told reporters earlier in the day.

Renu Devi said, "I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party because I have been in the party since the 80s and have been doing the responsibility given to me, I am a worker and the party has given responsibility to a worker."

Here’s the list of ministers likely to be sworn-in today:

Nitish Kumar- CM (JDU)

Tarkishore Prasad- Dy CM (BJP)

Renu Devi -Deputy CM (BJP)

Nand Kishore Yadav- Speaker (BJP)

Mangal Pandey- BJP

Rampreet Paswan- BJP

Vijendra Yadav- JDU

Vijay Choudhary- JDU

Ashok Choudhary- JDU

Mewalal Choudhary- JDU

Sheela Mandal - JDU

Santosh Manjhi- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

Mukesh Mallah-Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who had been Bihar Deputy CM for around 15 years, has been replaced and it is reported that he may get a post in Union Cabinet.