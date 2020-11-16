Live: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Patna: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16, 2020) took oath as the new chief minister of Bihar in the Bihar Oath Ceremony 2020. The Bihar Oath 2020 Ceremony started at 4:30 PM and witnessed Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time. He took oath as Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term.

Along with Nitish, 14 other ministers also took oath for the Bihar government formation during a function at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the oath-taking ceremony and said that it believes that the mandate of the people was against the NDA.

Follow Zee News blog for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live updates: