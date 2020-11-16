Live: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister

16 November 2020, 17:24 PM
Pictures from the oath-taking ceremony in Bihar:
Patna: JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/peFgFjM8vq
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
Patna: Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi & Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) take oath as a Cabinet Minister of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/mYCYhk22Pr
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. pic.twitter.com/U9Cn6oR3bk
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 17:22 PM
Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath.
16 November 2020, 17:19 PM
BJP's Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers.
16 November 2020, 17:09 PM
Mangal Pandey of BJP takes the oath.
16 November 2020, 17:06 PM
Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani takes the oath.
16 November 2020, 16:55 PM
JD(U)'s Ashok Choudhary takes oath.
16 November 2020, 16:55 PM
Bihar's likely deputy CMs during the oath-taking ceremony.
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/60kHuDDzOC
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 16:54 PM
JD (U)'s Vijendra Yadav takes the oath.
16 November 2020, 16:49 PM
JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary takes the oath in the Nitish cabinet.
16 November 2020, 16:46 PM
BJP's Renu Devi takes the oath and will be most likely state's first woman Deputy CM. She will handle the office alongside Tarkishore Prasad.
16 November 2020, 16:43 PM
BJP's Tarkishore Prasad takes oath and is likely to be the deputy CM.
16 November 2020, 16:41 PM
Nitish Kumar during his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time and fourth consecutive term:
#WATCH: Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time - his fourth consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/5jcZXabSYw
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 16:38 PM
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister
16 November 2020, 16:28 PM
Nitish Kumar has arrived at the Raj Bhawan.
Bihar: Chief Minister designate Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
He will take oath as the CM of Bihar for the seventh time today. pic.twitter.com/agZngpg6js
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 16:04 PM
Here are the names of ministers who are likely to be sworn-in today alongside Nitish Kumar:
Tarkishore Prasad - Dy CM (BJP)
Renu Devi - Deputy CM (BJP)
Mangal Pandey - BJP
Rampreet Paswan - BJP
Amrendra Pratap Singh - BJP
Jeewesh Mishra - BJP
Ramsurat Rai - BJP
Vijendra Yadav - JDU
Vijay Choudhary - JDU
Ashok Choudhary - JDU
Mewa Lal Choudhary - JDU
Sheela Mandal - JDU
Santosh Suman Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)
Mukesh Sahani - Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)
16 November 2020, 15:58 PM
The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister. The RJD said it was boycotting the event as it believes that the mandate of the people was against the NDA.
राजद शपथ ग्रहण का बायकॉट करती है। बदलाव का जनादेश NDA के विरुद्ध है। जनादेश को 'शासनादेश' से बदल दिया गया। बिहार के बेरोजगारों,किसानो,संविदाकर्मियों, नियोजित शिक्षकों से पूछे कि उनपर क्या गुजर रही है।NDA के फर्ज़ीवाड़े से जनता आक्रोशित है। हम जनप्रतिनिधि है और जनता के साथ खड़े है
— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 15:56 PM
Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah who is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar, has arrived at the party office in Patna.
BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has also reached the party office.
Bihar: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the party office in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Aj4jqLg4Fh
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
16 November 2020, 15:53 PM
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister shortly. He will be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term.