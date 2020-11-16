हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 16, 2020 - 17:24
Comments |
Photo (ANI)

Patna: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16, 2020) took oath as the new chief minister of Bihar in the Bihar Oath Ceremony 2020. The Bihar Oath 2020 Ceremony started at 4:30 PM and witnessed Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time. He took oath as Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term.

Along with Nitish, 14 other ministers also took oath for the Bihar government formation during a function at Raj Bhawan in Patna. 

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the oath-taking ceremony and said that it believes that the mandate of the people was against the NDA.

Follow Zee News blog for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live updates:

16 November 2020, 17:24 PM

Pictures from the oath-taking ceremony in Bihar:

16 November 2020, 17:22 PM

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath.
 

16 November 2020, 17:19 PM

BJP's Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers.

16 November 2020, 17:09 PM

Mangal Pandey of BJP takes the oath.

16 November 2020, 17:06 PM

Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani takes the oath.
 

16 November 2020, 16:55 PM

JD(U)'s Ashok Choudhary takes oath.

16 November 2020, 16:55 PM

Bihar's likely deputy CMs during the oath-taking ceremony.
 

16 November 2020, 16:54 PM

JD (U)'s Vijendra Yadav takes the oath.

16 November 2020, 16:49 PM

JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary takes the oath in the Nitish cabinet.

16 November 2020, 16:46 PM

BJP's Renu Devi takes the oath and will be most likely state's first woman Deputy CM. She will handle the office alongside Tarkishore Prasad.

 

16 November 2020, 16:43 PM

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad takes oath and is likely to be the deputy CM.

16 November 2020, 16:41 PM

Nitish Kumar during his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time and fourth consecutive term:

16 November 2020, 16:38 PM

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister
 

16 November 2020, 16:28 PM

Nitish Kumar has arrived at the Raj Bhawan.
 

16 November 2020, 16:04 PM

Here are the names of ministers who are likely to be sworn-in today alongside Nitish Kumar: 

Tarkishore Prasad - Dy CM (BJP)

Renu Devi - Deputy CM (BJP)

Mangal Pandey - BJP

Rampreet Paswan - BJP

Amrendra Pratap Singh - BJP

Jeewesh Mishra - BJP

Ramsurat Rai -  BJP

Vijendra Yadav - JDU

Vijay Choudhary - JDU

Ashok Choudhary - JDU

Mewa Lal Choudhary - JDU

Sheela Mandal - JDU

Santosh Suman Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

Mukesh Sahani - Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)

 

16 November 2020, 15:58 PM

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister. The RJD said it was boycotting the event as it believes that the mandate of the people was against the NDA.
 

16 November 2020, 15:56 PM

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah who is in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar, has arrived at the party office in Patna. 

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has also reached the party office.

16 November 2020, 15:53 PM

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister shortly. He will be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term.

 

