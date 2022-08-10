Nitish Kumar did with BJP - what BJP did with Uddhav Thackeray

It was an issue of two states. While the NDA sought to strengthen itself in Maharashtra with the government led by Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, with the BJP`s support, going in for a cabinet expansion, in Bihar, the Centre`s ruling party was ejected from power.

The opposition was demoralised since the Maharashtra developments, where the BJP successfully engineered a coup in the Shiv Sena leading to fall of the three-party MVA government and then Jharkhand was anticipated to be on its radar. However, Nitish Kumar shifted the spotlight to Bihar.

The fall of the MVA regime in Maharashtra impacted the Presidential polls with NDA candidate defeating the opposition nominee while in Vice President election too, the same thing was repeated.

Since 2014 when the BJP came to power, many states like Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have seen coups where the opposition-led governments were dislodged.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is set to become Chief Minister again with the help of the RJD - five years after they parted ways.

After submitting his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, he has also staked claim to form a new government with the help of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

The JD-U has also withdrawn support from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as well.

Amid hectic political activities in Patna, sources said a broad consensus on the government formation has been built, which includes retaining Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav the Deputy Chief Minister and the Speaker from the RJD.