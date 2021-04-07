हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Nitish Kumar government's gift to guest teachers in Bihar, read here

The decision was reportedly taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led government has announced a gift for the guest teachers in Bihar which would get them more money for every class they take.

As per a media report, the Bihar government has increased the pay of guest teachers and part-time teachers of all universities and colleges in the state for every session they take. The report claimed that the guest teachers' pay has now been increased from Rs 1,000 per class to Rs 1,500 per class.

The decision was reportedly taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (April 6, 2021), where 7 others proposals were also approved. 

This is to be noted that these guest teachers are selected for a period of 11 months, by the committee constituted under the Vice-Chancellor. 

Nitish Kumar also held a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, He directed officials to conduct coronavirus tests of all the frontline and health care workers and also of their relatives who come in contact with them.

The Bihar Chief Minister said that the maximum amount of testing should be done and only a limited number of people should get involved in public events. He also asked officials to keep the arrangement of the quarantine centres ready at the block level. 

