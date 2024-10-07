'Nitish Kumar To Remain Bihar CM Whole Life If...': Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj

Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj has become a household name in the past few years thanks to social media and his witty as well as absurd remarks that often go viral. The religious preacher was recently in Bihar where he gave some advice to Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Addressing a gathering of thousands of people, Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj said that Nitish Kumar may remain CM for his whole life if he prevents cow slaughter in Bihar.

"Lakhs of people are listening to you from this stage in Bihar. When the CM announces in front of these lakhs of devotees that cow slaughter won't happen anymore in Bihar, I can give it in writing that Nitish Kumar would remain the CM till his last breath," said Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj also urged the state government to declare the cow 'Rajya Mata' of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar's political scenario remains dynamic with the assembly polls scheduled for next year. The two key alliances in the state - ruling NDA and opposition INDIA - working to woo the voters. The recent surge in crime, floods and bridge collapse incidents have given the opposition new momentum as the government going on the defensive mode.

In another development, JDU leader, Chotu Singh, grabbed headlines after he put up posters demanding Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chotu Singh pasted such posters in Patna, including outside the JD(U) office, featuring a prominent photograph of Nitish Kumar alongside other party leaders and himself.

The JD(U) leadership has consistently positioned Nitish Kumar as the architect of Bihar's development since 2005, often highlighting his long tenure as Chief Minister, which spans over 19 years.