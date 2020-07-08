Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Representational Image

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, who were charge-sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamat Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Until the case is over, these people cannot go back to Malaysia.

The accused foreign nationals were produced in the court through video conferencing. The Crime Branch officials were there to identify the accused where they are staying. During the hearing, Malaysia High Commission officials were also present through video conferencing. The accused were also identified by the Malaysia High Commission official.

