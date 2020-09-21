No case registered under NSA in Delhi in last 5 years, says Centre in Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday (September 21) said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that no case has been registered in Delhi under National Security Act (NSA) during the last 5 years. He added that there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to repeal the NSA.

Reddy also said in his written reply that 90 districts in 11 states are considered left-wing extremism affected and LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in 46 districts in the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that 2120 Pakistan nationals, 188 Afghanistan nationals and 99 Bangladesh nationals were granted Indian citizenship in the last three years.

Rai also informed the Upper House of Parliament that following an order passed by the Supreme Court on April 13, 2020, 350 detenues lodged in different detention centres of Assam have been released on bail. He said that 15 detenues have died due to illness during the last two years till September 16.

Earlier on Monday, eight opposition MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, K K Ragesh, Syed Nazij Hussain, Dola Sen, Nipun Bora and Elamaran karim were suspended ed from Rajya Sabha on Monday (September 21) by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for their unruly behaviour during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House on Sunday (September 20). These MPs have been suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of Rajya Sabha.

Naidu condemned the action of these MPs and said that it was bad day for Rajya Sabha. "They abused Deputy Chairperson. Rules book was thrown on Deputy Chaiman, but no MP can obstruct Chairman. You obstructed the House and tarnished the image of the Parliament. Is it a Parliamentary standard? Please do a Instrospection Derek O'Brien, Please go Out," Naidu said TMC MP O'Brien.