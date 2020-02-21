No clearance yet by Chinese govt to India's special flight carrying relief material, bringing back Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

New Delhi: The Chinese government is yet to give a green signal to India's proposal of sending relief material to Chinese citizens and bringing back Indian students from Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus. According to sources, India is ready to send relief package as mentioned in the letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to deal with Coronavirus epidemic.

There is, however, "some reluctance by the Chinese side to give clearance" which authorities in New Delhi are "unable to figure out", added the sources. It also added that there is an "unexplainable silence" on the part of the Chinese government as to why the clearance has not been given yet.

PM Modi in his letter to Chinese President earlier in February, while expressing solidarity with China, had indicted that New Delhi is ready for any assistance to the country to deal with the Coronavirus epidemic.

India is ready with the C-17 Globemaster, the biggest military aircraft in the Indian Air Force, to send it to China.

A total of 647 Indians and seven Maldivians were brought back from Wuhan on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China and kept at the two quarantine facilities.