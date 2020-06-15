No COVID-19 lockdown being planned in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid speculation of whether another lockdown is being planned in the national capital in view of a spike in coronavirus COVID-19 case, Delhi Chief Minister on Monday (June 15) clarified that the government has no such plan for now.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

The latest tweet on government's lockdown extension plan in the capital by Kejriwal comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting today. The meeting, third to be held within 24 hrs, was attended by representatives across party lines.

After the meeting, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh said that the Delhi government would ramp up the testing in the national capital and would conduct about 18,000 tests daily starting June 20.

"During the all party meeting it has been decided that 1,900 beds in state government hospitals, 2,000 beds in central government hospitals and 1,078 beds in private hospitals will be added for Covid-19 patients," Singh said.