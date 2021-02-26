No COVID-19 vaccination exercise to be held on these dates: Union Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: In wake of the IT System Transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0, there will be no vaccination exercise on Saturday and Sunday (Feb 27 and 28), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days,'' the Union Health Ministry said in a release.

"The States and UTs have already been informed about this transition,'' the Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers and frontline workers crossed 1.34 crores coverage on Friday, Health Ministry said. As per the provisional report issued by the Ministry, till Day-42 of the vaccination drive, the 1.34 crore vaccination doses were registered through 2,78,915 sessions.

This includes the first dose for 66.21 lakh healthcare workers, the second dose for 20.32 lakh healthcare workers and the first dose for 48.18 lakh frontline workers. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose and the vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

Nine states and Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Punjab, and Puducherry have vaccinated less than 60 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

While 13 states - Chandigarh, Nagaland, Telangana, Mizoram, Punjab, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, and Puducherry - have vaccinated less than 40 per cent of the registered frontline workers, stated the Ministry.

On Day-41 of the vaccination drive, around eight lakh vaccine doses were given. Out of which, around four lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated for the first dose.

India`s active COVID-19 caseload is 1.55 lakh comprising 1.41 per cent of the total positive cases. However, 21 states and Union Territories have less than 1,000 active cases.

