Worldwide COVID-19 deaths top 2.5 million, Mexico replaces India to become third-largest in fatality rate

New York: The global COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 2.5 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 2,501,626, as of 12:24 p.m. local time, Xinhua reported citing CSSE, The US is the worst-hit nation, with 28,348,259 cases and 506,500 deaths, accounting for more than 25 percent of the global caseload and more than 20 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded 249,957 deaths. Mexico replaced India to become the country with the world`s third-largest fatalities of 182,815.

Countries with over 80,000 fatalities also include India, Britain, Italy, France, and Russia. Global COVID-19 deaths reached the grim milestone of 1 million on September 28, 2020, and the number doubled on January 15, 2021.

The California authority reported Thursday (February 26) that the United States' most populous state had 50,991 deaths from COVID-19, about one-tenth of the U.S. total from the pandemic.

The latest data released by the state government showed that 1,114 deaths were reported during the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, a total of 3,460,326 infections were confirmed.

It took 10 months for the state to hit 25,000 deaths on New Year's Eve and less than two months for that number to double.