Symptoms of new COVID-19 strains: How are they different from old variant?

New Delhi: With five new COVID-19 variant cases having been detected in India and a resurgence in the number of new cases, state governments across the country are looking at a fresh set of restrictions and guidelines.

The new strains, some imported and a few found locally have become a major cause for concern among the people. The new variants which came from outside the country include those from UK, South Africa and Brazil.

Apart from these, 'N440K' and 'E484Q' variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.

Researchers are working to find out how the new strains are different from the original and if they affect infected patients in different ways.

Are the symptoms of COVID-19 strains different?

The new COVID-19 strains have exhibited similar symptoms to that caused by the original variant but have some new ones too. The usual symptoms of COVID-19 include continuous cough, chest pains, fever, a loss of taste and smell, aches and chills.

What are the symptoms of the new COVID-19 strains?

Apart from the usual symptoms, the new COVID-19 strains have reportedly caused seven new symptoms. These include Conjunctivitis, Diarrhoea, Discolouration of fingers or toes, Aches and pains, Sore throat, Skin rashes and headache.

Are the new variants behind the surge in COVID-19 cases?

The central government has said that there is no direct relation between the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states with the mutant virus strains 'N440K' and 'E484Q'.

Live TV