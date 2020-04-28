हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICMR

No evidence yet to support plasma therapy as COVID-19 treatment: Health Ministry

Addressing a routine daily briefing on coronavirus, the ministry said that India has reported 1,543 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

IANS photo

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (April 27) said that plasma therapy is at an experimental stage only right now and has not been approved for the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 s far. "ICMR would like to clarify unless and until there is any proper approval through clinical research and trials, it would be improper to make any claim related to plasma therapy," the health ministry said.

Addressing a routine daily briefing on coronavirus, the ministry said that India has reported 1,543 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count in the country now stands at 29,435. The health ministry also said that India has reported a total of 6,864 recoveries so far, including 684 in the last 24 hours.

Here are the key points from today's briefing

In the last 24 hours, 1,543 new COVID-19 cases reported, taking the total number of cases to 29,435.
As many as 6,868 COVID-19 patients, which is 23.3 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far.
No new cases of COVID-19 reported from 17 districts in the last 28 days.
Currently, there are no approved therapies, including plasma therapy, for treatment of COVID-19
Plasma therapy is in the experimental stage but not enough evidence now to claim it can be used as a treatment for COVID-19. 
ICMR has launched national-level study to study efficiency of plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19.

