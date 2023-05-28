'No More A King': Congress Leader Slams Shah Rukh Khan For Praising New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation new Parliament building in a historic event amid a boycott by around 20 opposition parties including Congress. Prime Minister Modi also installed the sacred sceptre Sengol near the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha. The new Parliament building has received praise from leaders and celebrities from across the quarters. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also praised the new Parliament for its magnificence. However, his praise has not gone well with the Congress.

Congress Slams Shah Rukh Khan

Congress leader and party's social media chairperson for Uttar Pradesh Pankhuri Pathak slammed 'King Khan' accusing him of letting down people who stood with the actor in his tough times. "You have let down so many people who stood by you when your son was wrongly targeted and jailed, When boycott calls were issued against your movies, When you were targeted because of your religion. This says loud & clear that you deserved what they did to you. Sorry, but you are no King. No more," she said in a response to the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan praising the new Parliament.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises New Parliament

Praising the new Parliament, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan termed it a magnificent new home for the people who uphold Constitution, represent every citizen of India and protect diversity. "A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," he said.

In the video shared by him, Shah Rukh Khan explains the significance of the new Parliament building. "It is said that Parliament is to the nation what the soul is to the body. My sincerest prayer is that the soul of our democracy remains robust in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come," he said in the video.

Shah Rukh further said hoped that this new 'abode of democracy' will build a new age that is renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all.

New Parliament

The new Parliament building has a larger sitting capacity. The new building has space for 888 members of the Lok Sabha and 384 members of the Rajya Sabha. It also has murals depicting the grand history and culture of India.