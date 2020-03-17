No need to curtail ongoing assembly session, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday ruled out curtailing the ongoing Assembly session, saying all legislators were screened for COVID-19 before entering the House. He also announced constituting a task force, headed by state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, to closely monitor the preventive measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Detailing the initiatives taken up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Palaniswami said there was no need for panic and assured his government was working in full swing to implement the preventive measures.

So far, one person from the state has tested positive for the virus, but has been cured and is set to be discharged soon. "The government is taking whatever precautionery measures are required," Palaniswami said, adding, reports suggested coronavirus is a 'dangerous disease.'

"In fact there are reports this virus has spread to 136 countries. It is because of that there is a fear about the disease," Palaniswami said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has been issuing detailed explanations on the initiatives taken up by the government in the Assembly, he pointed out.

"There is no need for panic. At the same time there is no necessity to postpone the assembly proceedings. All legislators are provided with adequate safety measures. We all enter the House only after being screened," he said.

He also expressed government support to legislators who would prefer a medical examination vis-a-vis coronavirus. The ongoing Assembly session is scheduled to go on till April 9.

Further, Palaniswami said that in order to monitor the preventive measures initiated by the government, a Chief Secretary-headed task force has been constituted.

The 18-member task force comprising officials of various departments would regularly meet under Shanmugam to ensure the government directives are promptly followed in controlling the spread of virus and also offer its guidance to the government, he said.