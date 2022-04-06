हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

‘No new Omicron XE variant in India yet’: Govt sources deny reports confirming first case in Mumbai

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier in the day said that "one patient is affected by ‘Kappa’ variant and another by `XE` variant" based on regular testing of samples.

‘No new Omicron XE variant in India yet’: Govt sources deny reports confirming first case in Mumbai

New Delhi: The government sources on Wednesday said that there is no evidence yet to suggest the presence of a new Omicron subvariant ‘XE’ in India. According to news agency ANI, the sources also categorically denied media reports that claimed that the first case of the variant had been detected in Mumbai.

The government sources said that FastQ files of the sample, being said to be `XE` variant, was analysed by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic picture of `XE`.

 

 

"Present evidence does not suggest that it is `XE` variant of COVID-19," a source was quoted as saying by ANI. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier in the day said that "one patient is affected by ‘Kappa’ variant and another by `XE` variant" based on regular testing of samples.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently said that a new Covid-19 mutant `XE` has been found in the UK and noted that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of COVID-19. 

However, the virologists in India have said that it is not clear that the variant is strong enough to cause another Covid wave in the country even as they advised to exercise caution and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

XE is recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of COVID-19. "The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," the WHO had said. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronOmicron subvariant XEMumbaiCOVID-19BMCWHO
Next
Story

'Dead', 'retired' police officers among those transferred in MP

Must Watch

PT57M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Hijab Row -- Al Qaeda's statement is a deep conspiracy?