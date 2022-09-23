No one from Gandhi family will run for next Congress chief: Rahul Gandhi tells Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: As the battle for the Congress presidential poll intensifies, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (September 23, 2022) said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next party president.

Ashok Gehlot, the probable candidate for the Congress chief post, has been trying to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the key post he gave up after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabah election.

"I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress president. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," Gehlot said.

#WATCH | Kerala: "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/yEodA4l7fW September 23, 2022

While addressing the media in Kerala today, Gehlot added that he would file his nomination for the election soon. He said the Opposition needs to be strong considering the current position of the country.

Ashok Gehlot and party MP Shashi Tharoor are seen as the likely contenders for the upcoming election.

Gehlot's confirmation has added to the buzz over the Rajasthan chief minister's office, which the Congress leader may have to vacate in lines with the party's Chintan Shivir reforms that called for “one party, one post”.

Gehlot said Rajasthan state in-charge Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi would decide on the matter.