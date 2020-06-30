No one sleeps hungry because of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November which would provide free rations to the poor.

In a major announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020. Under this scheme, over 80 crore people will get five kg of wheat or five kg of rice per month. In an address to the nation, PM Modi said that every family will also get one kg chana every month until November 2020. The entire cost of this initiative will cost over Rs 90,000 crore.

In his tweets, Shah expressed his gratitude towards the hardworking farmers and honest taxpayers of the country, whose hard work and dedication is helping the needy today in such testing times.

He added, “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana expanded by the Prime Minister, reflects his sensitivity and commitment towards the welfare of the poor. Shri Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for the successful implementation of the scheme, which is ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in the country.

He asserted that under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. "In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."

PM Modi also thanked the farmers and honest taxpayers saying "they are behind this mega scheme to provide foodgrain free to every poor in the country. I bow before the farmers and honest taxpayers".

He highlighted that people of the country began showing carelessness and negligence ever since the government announced the relaxation in the first phase, after over two-month of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to keep following social distancing while maintaining extra caution during Monsoon season, during which symptoms of cold, cough and fever see a rise.

"The state governments, local administration and citizens need to show similar caution as the country is set to enter into Unlock 2 zone. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," PM Modi said.