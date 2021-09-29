Chhattisgarh Congress in trouble, MLAs reach Delhi

New Delhi: Amid ongoing crisis in Punjab, the Congress party found itself in yet another trouble in Chhattisgarh over the question of whether Bhupesh Baghel will remain as the Chief Minister.

As many as 15 Chhattisgarh MLAs have reached Delhi on Wednesday (September 29) demanding to meet the party high command. Four other MLAs are also leaving for the capital tonight.

They are demanding for Baghel to continue as the CM. The leaders include Purushottam Kanwar, Brihaspati Singh, UD Minj, Prakash Nayak, Mohit Kerketta, Chandradev Rai, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Gulab Kamro and Vinay Jaiswal.

They are seeking to meet Congress MP PL Punia and subsequently the party leadership in Delhi.

They said they want to submit a letter signed by the MLAs in support of keeping Baghel as the CM.

Also Read: Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah amid speculations of joining BJP

Live TV