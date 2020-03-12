हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

No proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die amid coronavirus outbreak: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday informed that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

File photo

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday informed that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 69. The virus has infected over 1,10,000 people worldwide spreading over to 90 countries.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitisers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

CoronavirusCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus India
