No RELIEF for Sanjay Raut, after Dussehra Shiv Sena MP would be spending Diwali also in JAIL

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Patra Chawl embezzlement case, has been slapped by the court once again. Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been increased. The sessions court has directed to extend his judicial custody till November 2. So, after Dussehra, Sanjay Raut's Diwali will also be spent in jail. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31 in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl land embezzlement in Goregaon. After that, Sanjay Raut filed an application in the court to get bail. The hearing was held today (October 21). However, the court postponed the hearing to November 2. So Sanjay Raut did not get relief even today.

The ED has claimed that Sanjay Raut was involved in the Patra Chawl embezzlement of Rs 1039 crore from the beginning. The ED had recently filed a charge sheet in this case. The ED claimed in the chargesheet that Raut was directly involved in the Patra Chawl redevelopment and was involved in making everything work from the very beginning.

According to the chargesheet, two meetings were held in 2006-07 under the chairmanship of the then Union Agriculture Minister and the then Chief Minister regarding the redevelopment of Patra Chawl. Sanjay Raut along with MHADA officials and others participated in it. Then Rakesh Wadhawan got involved in the case. In order to maintain control in this matter, Sanjay Raut made Praveen Raut the director of M/s Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited. The ED has also said in the chargesheet that there was a tripartite agreement between the society, MHADA and M/s Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sanjay Raut had written a letter to his mother. In it, Sanjay Raut made a shocking accusation against the ED. He said, "Many MLA MPs left Shiv Sena due to fear of the ED and the Income Tax Department. I don't want to be listed as dishonest. Someone has to stand firm. I have that courage. You and Balasaheb have given me that courage. As everyone knows, I have been falsely accused. Sanjay Raut said in the letter that many people have been intimidated by the gun and recorded false statements against me."