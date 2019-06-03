close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions to prevail over the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India, today and tomorrow," the IMD said. The weather agency has already issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, in the wake of the scorching heatwave conditions that has gripped large parts of the country.

A heatwave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

Live TV

The heatwave is making life difficult for the people especially those who have to commute under the hot sun. The locals are beating the intense summer heat by drinking cold beverages and having fruits.

On Sunday, Churu in Rajasthan sizzled at 48.9 degrees Celsius, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the country.

The national capital, too, continued to battle with scorching heatwave conditions, recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to IMD.
 

Tags:
IMDIndia Meteorolgical DepartmentHeatwave
Next
Story

2019 sees second-lowest pre-monsoon rains in India in 65 years: Skymet

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, upgraded from Minister of State to Cabinet rank