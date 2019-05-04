No soldier stands alone: Indian Army reassures in a motivating tweet

NEW DELHI: Indian Army, which continues to shares encouraging pictures and videos of armed personnel performing various tasks while discharging their duty towards the nation, said that none of its soldiers stands alone.

The Indian Army said this in a motivational tweet.

The ADG PI- the official Twitter arm of the Indian Army- tweeted a picture on Saturday which was captioned ''Shoulder to shoulder'' no soldier stands alone.

The tweet, which came with hashtags #SaturdayThought, #SaturdayMotivation, read, ''Brother To My Left, Brother To My Right, Together We Stand, Together We Fight'' #Camaraderie.

In a recent tweet, the Indian Army had claimed to have found the footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'.

''For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,'' it said in the tweet.

It also shared the pictures of its expedition team and what it called the ''mysterious footprints of Yeti.''

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

Shortly after the IAF fighter jets raided a terror camp inside Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, the Army had tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".

The poem penned by noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by Additional Director General, Public Information on its official handle.

'Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

The Indian Army has been regularly sharing encouraging tweets, posts and thoughts to keep the moral of the armed forces high and assuring the country of its readiness for any situation.

At many occasions in past, the Army has assured the countrymen that it remains fully prepared to meet the "emerging challenges" and will continue to eliminate the "terror sponsors."