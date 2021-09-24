No space for anger in politics, says Congress after Amarinder Singh calls Gandhi siblings 'inexperienced'

New Delhi: A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the Gandhi siblings 'inexperienced', the Congress party said that there is no space for anger in politics. Congress also hoped that Singh would reconsider his words as they do not suit his stature.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday (September 23, 2021) said that Amarinder Singh is an elder and may have stated things out of anger.

"He is our elder and the elderly often get angry and say a lot of things. We respect his anger, age and experience. We hope he does reconsider his words. But, there is no space in politics for anger, envy, enmity, vendetta and personal attacks and comments against political opponents," she said.

She added, "We hope that he will rethink on his own words while showing prudence, as he has remained a stalwart of the Congress party, which made him the chief minister for nine years and nine months."

Shrinate refused to comment on whether veteran Congress leader would leave the party and said, "If someone wants to leave, we have no comment to offer."

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'inexperienced' and had also threatened to pit a strong candidate against Punjab party unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls.

He also called Sidhu a 'drama master' and a 'dangerous man' and had accused him of behaving like a 'super CM' with the newly-appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi simply nodding along.

Meanwhile, Singh has asked if there was space for 'humiliation and insult' in Congress.

"Yes, there's no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation and insult in a grand old party like Congress? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through," Singh was quoted as saying by his former media adviser Raveen Thukral.

The 79-year old had resigned as Punjab's chief minister last weekend and had expressed that he felt 'humiliated'.

(With agency inputs)

