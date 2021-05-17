No summer vacations for students in Uttar Pradesh, all educational institutions to resume online classes from May 20

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order for all schools and colleges in the state to commence online classes for students from May 20 onwards.

In the order, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all educational institutions to start online classes from May 20 so that the students in the state do not miss out on their set curriculum amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, online classes will not resume for students of primary classes.

Earlier, the state government had issued an order on May 10 suspending online classes for all educational institutions amid surge in COVID-19 infections.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the academic work in schools was earlier stopped from April to May 20, which will be considered as summer vacation and online classes will be conducted in schools from May 20.

The state government has still not issued any notification for the resumption of physical classes in schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (May 15, 2021) decided to extend the partial corona curfew in the state till May 24.

The decision was taken a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual meeting with top officials of the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded a total of 10,682 new COVID-19 cases and 311 fatalities. With this, the case tally has reached 16,19,645 and the death toll reached 17,546 .

