Uttar Pradesh extends ‘corona curfew’ till May 24 as rural areas see spurt in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: In the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (May 15, 2021) decided to extend the partial corona curfew in the state till May 24.

Earlier, the UP authorities had imposed a corona curfew in the state on April 29, which was later extended on May 10 and 17 respectively.

The decision was taken a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a virtual meeting with top officials of the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

As per the reports, the deadly coronavirus infection has reached the rural parts of the state, which has now become a major concern for the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

To bring some relief to the local retailers, shopkeepers and street vendors, the UP government announced Rs 1,000 as an allowance, along with ration for the next three months.

"The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the COVID-19 spread in the state. Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased," Adityanath said in a statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also added that the state government is already providing free testing, treatment and vaccination for COVID-19.

