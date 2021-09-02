No 'take home' food service between 10 pm and 6 am in Noida, Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida): For foodies in Noida and Greater Noida, here's a unwelcome piece of news. According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, a ban on “take home” services provided by restaurants and eateries in Noida and Greater Noida have been announced.

The services from restaurants and eateries will not be allowed from 10pm-6am, during a night curfew in the state.

“There will be a ban on Take Home services of hotels and dhabas etc, after 10 pm till 6 am. CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has instructed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the daily 10pm to 6am night curfew,” the police statement read, as reported in the media.

Only health services, emergency and essential services will be allowed during the night. All usual activities will be banned under the night curfew. However, Industrial units will continue to function as before. Media reports further quote the police statement which said that Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh, has directed all police officers and station in-charges in the district to make sure that the rules are strictly followed.

While the officials have said that Section 144 was the reason behind the prohibition of take-home services, the decision came a day after the killing of a 38-year-old restaurant owner in Greater Noida on Tuesday (August 31). The owner was shot dead after a dispute broke out over the delay in an order.

According to news reports, the three persons accused of the murder were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state, at the same time when a food delivery agent was arguing with the restarant staff. The three got involved in the fight and shot dead the restro owner who was trying to diffuse the situation. While earlier news reports said the delivery boy was involved, later it was reported that he was not.

