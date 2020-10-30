Noida Authority slaps penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on polluters

New Delhi: The Noida Authority on Thursday (October 29) slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The action included a major penalty of Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating NGT guidelines and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), according to an official statement.

Since October 17, the Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 77.98 lakh on entities contributing to air pollution in the Noida area. The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Thursday.

The Authority stated, "Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh were imposed on Thursday."

Live TV

It said 390 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Wednesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 130 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

The road stretches measuring 112 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines.

Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it added.