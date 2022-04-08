हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Noida police personnel booked for kidnap and murder of father and son in Shamli

45-year-old- Bhupender Singh and his 20-year-old son who was a Kabaddi player were found dead in Kandhla and their bodies had bullet wounds.

Noida police personnel booked for kidnap and murder of father and son in Shamli

New Delhi:  An Uttar Pradesh police personnel from Noida was arrested along with five others for the "kidnapping and murder" of a father-son duo in the Kandhla region of Shamli. According to UP police 45-year-old- Bhupender Singh and his 20-year-old son who was Kabaddi player were found dead in Kandhla and their bodies had bullet wounds.

Two other cops both posted in Kandhala have been suspended for "dereliction of duty"  Sukriti Madhav told the Times Of India.

"Bhupender's family Kankerkhera region of Meerut and was the neighbour of Vikrant Singh, a constable in UP Police, currently posted in Noida. Bhupender had taken Rs 2 lakh for some work from Vikrant but when the latter demanded Rs 5 lakh in return, with interest, it led to interest between the two," Sahib Singh Rana, a relative of the deceased told TOI.

Police sources said Bhupender, his mother Suresh Devi, and his son Arjun on Wednesday (April 6) were forcibly taken to the Kandhla region where Bhupender and his son were tortured by Vikrant Singh's family members.  Later Suresh Devi was released and sent to Meerut for money while Bhupender and his son were held hostage.

Suresh Devi in Meerut informed the Police who then passed the information to Kandhla Police that sent 2 police response vehicles (PVR) who returned empty-handed from the spot. Both the police personnel were suspended later.
Hours after the PVR returned empty-handed, the bodies of the two men were found bearing the torture signs, in the forests of Sulfa on Wednesday (April 6).

Six people including constable Vikrant Singh, his brothers, and four others were detained by the Police on Suresh Devi's complaint.

 

