Gurugram

66-year-old woman stabbed to death by son in Haryana's Gurugram

A woman was stabbed multiple times to death by her son in Gurugram’s Shivpuri area due to some reported property disputes, police said on Friday.

66-year-old woman stabbed to death by son in Haryana's Gurugram
Representational image

New Delhi: A woman was stabbed multiple times to death by her son in Gurugram’s Shivpuri area due to some reported property disputes, police said on Friday.

The accused Manish Bhandari stabbed his 66-year-old mother Veena Kumari on the neck and chest several times with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, the police added.

The accused Manish is a Tech graduate and used to work in a leading private company. He was separated from his wife in 2018 and was living alone in the Shivpuri area, said the victim’s husband in his official complaint.

"On Thursday around 8.30 p.m. my wife was returning from Manish`s house after giving him dinner and when she reached Shiv Vatika, I noticed that she was talking with Manish and asked me to return home. After that, I returned to my house and later I heard screaming and when I reached the spot, Veena was lying on the spot in a pool of blood. Manish then fled from there," the complainant told the police.

As per the initial investigation, the police suspect that the depressed son quarrelled with his mother over some property disputes.

On the complaint of the deceased`s husband, the New Colony police station registered a murder case against the accused.

The accused is on the run since the incident took place.

(With agency inputs)

