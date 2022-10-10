Noida schools to stay close on Monday amid heavy rains

Noida: All schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall, according to an official order. The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

