Noida shocker! Jilted lover throws acid at woman, cops shoot him on leg

A woman was hospitalised with burn injuries after an attack by her jilted lover, who was arrested by the police here after a gunfight on Friday, officials said. The gunfight in which the accused got bullet injury took place within 16 hours of the acid attack, the officials said.

"Accused Vikas, in his late 20s, had thrown the acidic substance (battery water) at the woman on Thursday night near a hotel in the Mamura area and fled the spot. The woman with burn injuries was taken to a local hospital but soon referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she is undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said a team of Phase 3 police station on Friday morning was in the Sector 68 area when they noticed a suspicious-looking man on a motorcycle. "Seeing the police team, he tried to escape and opened fire on the police team. He got hit on his leg during retaliatory firing by the police and was taken to a hospital for treatment," the officer said.

Later during inquiry when he was found linked with Thursday night's acid attack case, the accused claimed that he was married to the woman and they stayed together in Mumbai for three years but she had now got into a relationship with another person.

"He said he was frustrated with this and that is why he had planned the attack on the woman. His claim of marriage to the woman is being verified and his criminal history also being checked," DCP Chander said.

An FIR has been lodged against Vikas, a native of Badaun district in UP, under Indian Penal Code section 326A (acid attack) and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.