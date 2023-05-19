Noida Student Kills Classmate After She Refuses To Accept Gift

A Shiv Nadar University student allegedly shot and killed his female classmate on the campus in Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the third-year student also shot himself dead at the boys’ hostel. The 21-year-old woman was declared dead after reaching the hospital.

Police informed that both were final-year B.A. Sociology students. As per the CCTV footage obtained by police, the duo was seen speaking outside the dining hall. The accused had apparently brought a gift for the woman. When she refused to take it, she was shot by the man.

The man, identified as Anuj Singh, was seen holding a bag which he subsequently opened to take out a gun before shooting the woman.

Police said that the woman, identified as Sneha Chaurasia, was shot at least twice in the chest and abdomen. As the university is shut due to summer vacation, no eyewitnesses to the incident could be found.

“They were friends, students often saw them talking to each other. The two first had a conversation, and the accused later pulled out a pistol and fired at the woman,” Hindustan Times quoted the investigating officer as saying.

Police received a call from the university between 1:30 pm and 2 pm about a firing incident on the campus. Saad Miya Khan, DCP, Greater Noida, said that the woman was taken to Yatharth Hospital where she was declared brought dead. "We have informed the family and have secured the campus," he added.

Police informed that after killing the woman, the accused went inside his hostel room and killed himself. Reports suggest that a country-made pistol was found in his room. Investigating officials are looking into the origin of the weapon.

A spokesperson from Shiv Nadar University said that they were shocked by the tragic deaths of two of their university students. "The safety and well-being of our kids, staff, and the entire community are our top priorities,” he said.

The university official also assured their cooperation with the investigation authorities in every possible way. He also empathised with the affected families and said that they were doing everything to help them during this tough time.